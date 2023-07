Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently basking in the joy of fatherhood. He recently welcomed his first child on June 21. The baby boy is named Ruhaan. The doting father has been sharing glimpses of his journey as a father. Besides personal life, the actor also made headlines for making a comeback to TV last year after a three-year hiatus. As per the reports, his show titled Ajooni recently completed a year. To mark the occasion, the actor shared an extremely adorable picture with his son Ruhaan on Instagram. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar's newborn Ruhaan is tucked cozily in a sleeping bag as the couple visit a clinic for check-up [View Pics]

Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Picture With Son Ruhaan

Sharing the adorable picture with Ruhaan, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "When this journey started a year ago... kabhinahi socha tha ki itni special tarah se wish milega on completing a year... One year of Rajveer Bagga... One year of Ajooni!" For those unversed, the show ‘Ajooni’ features an outstanding ensemble cast of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana. Also Read - Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim FINALLY reveal the name of their bundle of joy [Watch]

Shoaib Ibrahim in Ajooni

The serial features Ajooni, a modern and bold woman who knows how to defend her rights. She falls in love with Rajveer whose family is deeply traditional. Needless to mention, the audience has been showering the on-screen couple with love and blessings for their performances in the serial.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Enjoying Parenthood

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently embraced parenthood. They also treated their followers to the first photo of their son. In the picture, the couple radiates pure joy as they are holding Ruhaan close to them. Dipika, in the caption, wrote, "RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy with his show Ajooni. Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.