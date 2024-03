Shoaib Ibrahim is right now having the time of his life as he is vacationing with his beloved wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan in Dubai. The actor who couldn’t make it to win the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has moved on from his defeat and is taking a much-needed break with his family. Shoaib lost the trophy to Manisha Rani in Jhalak and he was very disappointed with his defeat. Shoaib who is in Dubai right now has been sharing adorable pictures and videos from his Dubai vacation and the fans are in awe of his baby boy Ruhaan. Also Read - JDJ 11 Winner Manisha Rani: Dipika Kakar talks about THIS special connection with Manisha Rani's choreographer Ashutosh Pawar

Watch the video of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar vacationing in Dubai with their son Ruhaan

Shoaib shared the mini vlog of his vacation with his wife Dipika and Ruhaan, where the couple is seen enjoying their time with their son as parents. The parenthood is at its peak and you can see how both Shoaib and Dipika are doing everything to make their baby boy happy. In the video, you can see Dipika not being all decked up and is in her comfortable dress, the actress even faced a bit of trolling for dressing less compared to the vacation they are on, many are calling her names and questioning her what's wrong with her and she should also focus on her. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani opens up on performing despite a knee injury; 'Hamne finale mein patti watti...'

Shoaib Ibrahim on being defeated by Manisha Rani to win the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shoaib had admitted that he felt bad after losing but is always thankful for the platform that he got. "It is obvious to feel bad a little, but it's okay, always things do not go the way you plan them. I had never thought I would make it to the top 3. So, all I will say is Thank You.". Dipika too expressed disappointment but said that her husband is an Olivier dancer now.