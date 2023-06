The Sasural Simar Khan couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are now parents to a baby boy. The actress delivered her first child on June 21. A day after Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday, the couple welcomed their first child into this world. It was a premature birth though. Dipika Kakar delivered her baby boy a few weeks earlier than anticipated. As per the latest update shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, their baby is in NICU and is getting better by each passing day. Now, his sister Saba has shared about the night the baby was born. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim shares first happy picture with Dipika Kakar post premature birth of their son; shares health update of the little one

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls the night when Dipika Kakar was rushed to the hospital

In her VLog, Saba Ibrahim shared everything that happened between 18th June to 21st June. She said that after celebrating Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday, they reached home and slept early. Then at around 3 am, she received a call from Shoaib Ibrahim. Saba shared that she missed his first call but picked up the second call. Shoaib revealed that he was taking Dipika Kakar to the hospital. Her husband who was also a part of Vlog said that Saba was more scared and wanted to go to the hospital asap. Even Dipika Kakar's mother rushed to the hospital along with them. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Akanksha Puri, these contestants were termed as 'FAKE' on Salman Khan show

Then Saba shared how Dipika and Shoaib handled the situation. She was quoted saying, "Bhabhi was very strong. Bhai was nervous but he couldn't say it. He was surprised to learn that many babies are born premature. They were each other's strength and comfort." Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim reveals his premature baby boy is in incubator; requests for prayers, informs Dipika Kakar is absolutely fine

Check out Saba's vlog below:

Earlier, in a Vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that he wanted to quit the show Anjooni as he wanted to spend more time with Dipika and the baby. But, however, the makers of the show made some arrangements in his schedule that he would be able to enjoy the transition into fatherhood effortlessly. Dipika Kakar is recovering well and it was just yesterday that Shoaib shared a happy picture of her from the hospital. They revealed that they are able to meet the baby twice in a day and called the experience as energy booster. The actress also revealed in the Vlog that even she was a premature baby. The entire family is pretty happy and why not!