Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise due to heart attack has left the industry numb, shocked and disturbed. The visuals of an inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth's last rites have been terrifying and fans have been showing their concern about her health condition. Fans have also been lending their support to Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla calling her the strongest Maa in the world. While Sidharth's industry colleagues are yet to come to terms with his death, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Vishal Aditya Singh, has now recalled his last conversation with the late actor. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'We Love You Shehnaaz' the actress' fans cheer for her; ask her to come back stronger

A shocked and disturbed Vishal revealed that he met Sidharth just 2-3 days before his demise. Though they were not on talking terms after their tiffs on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth somehow searched for Vishal's phone number to appreciate his efforts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They talked for about half an hour and Vishal liked the conversation. Sidharth then later texted him to catch up sometime and they recently met also. But little did Vishal know that it could be their last meeting. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise makes Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra realise their mistake; duo becomes friends again

"Sidharth and I were very similar, people who are happy in their own world. We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on ‘Bigg Boss’ and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth’s mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, despite the fact that I can’t swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say ‘I would never have been able to do what you have done.’ He went out of the way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me. I felt such people should exist in the world, who appreciate others so much," Vishal told Mid-Day. Also Read - From Audi A4 to Range Rover Evoque: A look at Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill's MOST expensive luxury car collection

He continued, "We ended up speaking for half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. After that he texted me to catch up and we did meet. The news of Sidharth’s death came two-three days after that and it was shocking. I’m very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth Shulka remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me, he didn’t have to call or meet me but he did! This incident will stay with me for a lifetime."

Sidharth died due to a heart attack on September 2, triggering an avalanche of images on the social media sharing platforms celebrating his memories. Be it from his show, or several other reality shows, even the once shared by the actor in the past.

The SidNaaz chemistry starting from Bigg Boss 13 and later in their music videos are loved by fans. Recently certain behind the scene photos and music videos have also gone viral on social media. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Habit was supposed to be their next music video.