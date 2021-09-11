Shocked and disturbed Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS he met Sidharth Shukla 2-3 days before his untimely demise; their last conversation will make you teary-eyed

Though Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh were not on talking terms after their tiffs on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth somehow searched for Vishal's phone number to appreciate his efforts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.