Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik is in extreme pain. His beloved pet, Genghiz Khan, a Tibetan mastiff is no more. The angry musician has filed a complaint with the Andheri Police Station. It seems his pet, Genghiz was having pain in his leg since a few days. He was facing trouble walking. The musician decided to take him for an X-Ray to a pet clinic. After the X-Ray was done, they told him that his pet was no more. The post mortem has proved inconclusive. Abu Malik is enraged and wants proper answers from the clinic. He has filed a complaint and it seems the cops have called the owners in the evening to share their version. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry Sidharth Shukla, reveals Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik

In a video shared by Fifafooz, Abu Malik can be seen in tears. He says his family is disconsolate over the loss of their beloved member. Abu Malik says he does not want revenge but just wants to know what went so wrong with his otherwise healthy pet. He said he wants to warn pet owners of quack pet clinics that are operating in the city. We can see Abu Malik breaking down twice in this video shared by Fifafooz. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abu Malik aka Fifi talks about his favourites from the current season

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We can see him crying saying it is murder. Abu Malik says that he knows that human beings are in extreme suffering but that does not mean that the lives of animals is cheap or should be discarded. Abu Malik says that he will call for a press conference in the coming days and make sure that the pet clinic has answers ready for the shocking death of his Genghiz Khan. We have seen the adorable mastiff in many pictures and their bond is adorable. We can understand the trauma that the family is going through right now. He is the brother of Anu Malik and uncle to Armaan and Amaal Malik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13: 'Sidharth Shukla has a soft heart behind that Hercules like body,' says Abu Malik as he chats about #SidNaaz [Exclusive]