The Marathi TV show Sahkutumb Sahaparivar has been making news for all wrong reasons. After the controversy involving Annapurna Vitthal, another actress has come forward to narrate a harrowing incident. Swati Bhadave who worked as a body double for lead actress Nandita Patkar has filed a case on production controller Swapnil Lokhande (Bunty). The FIR has been lodged at the Goregaon Police Station. Swati Bhadave opened up to ETimes about the allegations she has levelled on Lokhande and says she has never encountered such people in her career as an actress.

She said that she has worked as a body double for Nandita Patkar on the show. It seems she was late and the makers decided to get Swati Bhadave on board as they only needed the back profile of the actress. It seems she was needed for just one shot. She further said that Swapnil Lokhande (Bunty) took her number and asked her if she was okay with working in Pune or not. Swati said location was not an issue with her. The actress was quoted as saying, "Then he asked me to give him something that he needed. I told him I will give him a commission. But he said he wants something else. He said he wants to make a physical relationship with me (get intimate with me) and he will get more work for me if I agree. I was shocked."

It seems Swati Bhadave has been a part of the Marathi TV industry for a long time. In the past, she has done shows like Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Jijamata etc. She has also worked on the superhit crime series on Sony TV, Crime Patrol. The lady said she never experienced something of this sort. It seems the Goregaon Police has arrested Swapnil Lokhande for outraging the modesty of a woman.