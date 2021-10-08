Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts ever since it began. Recently, we saw the entry of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia in the show. Fans have loved the chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj. In the recent episodes, we saw Vanraj was furious that how can Anuj accept his proposal after approving that of Anupamaa first. He called it a bribe from Anuj Kapadia so that he can ignore whatever he and Anupamaa are doing. After a point, both Anupamaa and Anuj couldn't take it and they blasted at Vanraj. Post the drama, Anuj looks for Anupamaa who cries inconsolably. Also Read - Anupamaa: Should Anupamaa listen to Anuj Kapadia's advice and leave Vanraj Shah's house? Vote Now

Anupamaa apologises to him because she felt it was because of her that he had to face such humiliation. Anuj then tells her that she should break free the chains that are stopping her from leading a peaceful life. He tells her that if she continues to stay in the same house, she will never be able to fly high because the people there will always try to stop her. However, will Anupamaa listen to Anuj is the biggest question right now. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gaurav Khanna gave his take on this. He said, "Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience. As a viewer we all want her to leave the Shah house but speaking from the character's point of view, as Anupamaa, I would say the metamorphosis is about to happen. It is Anupamaa's transition phase. The humble caterpillar will suddenly become a beautiful butterfly and fly and outshine the others. "

"Anupamaa has a mind of her own. If you see the character, she will not detach herself from her roots ever this is what I feel. But with doing that she could come out of her shell that would be a victory for Anuj and the audience. It's like the underdog story, it's kind of that story. One feels happy when the character on-screen follows their journey," he added.