Mouni Roy will be seen on the Dharmatic OTT series Showtime that will soon come on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress has made a great transition from TV to films. While she made her debut in 2018 with Reema Kagti's Gold, the real recognition came with Brahmastra in 2022. Mouni Roy brought alive the character of Junoon. Fans really want to see her in the second part, as well as in projects that use her terrific dancing talents. On TV, she became everyone's fave with Naagin. The 2015 show became a huge success spawning off a franchise that has run for six seasons. Also Read - Arti Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and other TV celebs who kept their relationships away from the limelight for the longest time

But do you know that Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani hardly got along during the shoot of Naagin? Yes, the fact has been admitted by the actress. On screen, fans loved the pair of Ritik Raheja (Arjun Bijlani) and Shivanya played by Mouni. They looked great and had superb chemistry. But she admitted that the two fought all the time. What was the reason? Nothing much, just that the shoot of Naagin was too gruelling and kept tempers high. Also Read - Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi REACTS to Bollywood being an unfair place

She told Bollywood Hungama that she fought a lot with him. She said, "We have known each other forever and during the entire season of Naagin 1, we used to fight all the time. It was such a high-intensity show." It seems they would shoot for 16-18 hours barefoot in Film City. With a lot of walking in the woods and dancing, she would be very exhausted. Perhaps, this left them exhausted and irritated most of the times. Also Read - Showtime: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and other actors will leave you spell bound with their captivating looks

However, the bond thickened as they worked together. Mouni Roy is also good friends with his wife Neha Swami. She is a regular at his parties and vice versa. Arjun Bijlani and she always have words of encouragement for one another for whatever new project they are coming up with. He was also there for her marriage in Goa. Well, this is one friendship of TV town all of us love to love!