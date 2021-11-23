Shraddha Arya is back in town. The actress got married in Delhi on November 16, 2021 in a big fat Indian wedding. At the airport, she was seen dressed in a peach coloured satin dress with a stole. The actress was greeted by the paps. She will soon resume work on her show, Kundali Bhagya. The cameraman did not leave any chance to tease Shraddha Arya. From asking her to show her ring to her mehendi and chooda, they made her blush. Someone had come to pick her up from the airport. When she was asked about her husband, she said he was back to doing 'Desh Ki Seva'. As we know, he is a Commander in the Indian Naval Forces. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks super-excited as she begins her wedding shopping with her sister – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rahul Nagal and his family were known to Shraddha Arya's folks since a while. They are family friends. It seems it was an arranged marriage. The couple met through them and fell in love. Shraddha Arya is from Delhi. She moved to Mumbai after she qualified in the Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. Her parents live in Mumbai but they are originally from Delhi. Rahul Nagal was proudly introduced as a Commander by Shraddha Arya on her social media page. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava to tie the knot with Kapil Tejwani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

The actress plays the role of Preeta Arora on the show, Kundali Bhagya. She is paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar. It is evident that she is a proud wife. The actress' glow is unmistakable and fans are showering their love on her.