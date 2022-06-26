Popular TV celebs such as Shraddha Arya, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash and more have been sharing loads of pictures and videos online which have been going viral this past week. And they all have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week this time. It's very hard to pick between various amazing posts that our celebs share on Instagram. So, without further ado, let’s have a dekko at the Instagrammers of the TV industry below: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Dil Na Jaaneya as she enjoys the sunset on a boat; fans are glad that she is 'embracing life the way she needs to' [VIEW TWEETS]

Shaheer Sheikh

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture, a selfie with his daughter Anaya on the occasion of Father's day. The actor has been super active on Instagram lately. He also isn't shy from sharing pictures and videos of Anaya. The latest post was captioned "Itta sa tukda chand ka..." Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan gets asked if he's facing any martial issues like Kukoo; here's what he said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Nakuul Mehta

2 actor Nakuul Mehta is a complete family man like his on-screen character Ram. A couple of days ago, he shared a family snap of himself, Jankee Parekh and Sufi Mehta. "Feels like Home," he captioned it. Also Read - Adnan Sami, Fardeen Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more: Bollywood stars who left everyone shell shocked with their fab transformations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Tejasswi Prakash

While Karan Kundrra was away, Tejasswi Prakash made a reel video with Karan's mom and her mom. Tejasswi and the two moms channelled their inner hip-hoppers as they took part in the latest trend. Karan Kundrra was shocked the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes shared some pictures a couple of hours ago in which she channelled her inner child and played around in the park while looking like a hottie in an abstract gown. She captioned the post, saying, "Sometimes you just gotta let it flow".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Code M and Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget clocked 13M followers on Instagram. The actress shared exclusive snaps from her Phuket vacation online. Jenny is seen enjoying her vacation on the beach side. She captioned her post, saying, "Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all... #grateful." (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina Khan shared some Uber hot bikini snaps from her Dubai vacation. The actress looked very hot indeed. She is seen in an aqua green monokini." Soak up the sun Hon," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Ulka Gupta

Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shared a reel video with her costar, Pravisht Mishra. In the reel video, we see Ulka asking him to smile, however, Pravisht has a very different reaction. It's quite a funny reel video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulka (@ulkagupta)

Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have been on a vacation recently where they came across Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Vivek and Divyanka shared a funny reel video, goofing around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is a goofball in real life. The actress is known to share funny reel videos. Shraddha recently shared a video on how one walks during monsoon in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod shared a reel video of herself in her Sawan Milni costume. She played Khudaya Khair in the background. Pranali looked exceptionally pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranali Rathod (@pranalirathodofficial)

That's it in the TV Instagrammers of the week