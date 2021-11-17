Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is now a married woman. She tied the knot with Rahul Sharma today in Mumbai. He is a naval officer. The lady has changed her name to Shraddha Arya Nagal. It seems Shraddha Arya's family knew Rahul Sharma for a long time. It was an arranged match. They made the two meet and love blossomed. Shraddha Arya had kept news of her marriage under wraps for a long time. It seems preparations were being done quietly. She has shared four pics with the caption, "Just Married." The two look adorable and chilled-out as a bride and groom. Also Read - Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dances to Sridevi's song Main Sasural Nahin Jaaungi with her BFFs at her Bachelorette party – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

We can see that she has chosen a maroon coloured lehenga for her nuptials. The actress teamed it with kundan jewellery. Her whole look was curated by her BFF and popular stylist-make up artiste Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Rahul Nagal wore a sherwani from Siddharth Kakkar. Shraddha Arya is known as Preeta from the show, Kundali Bhagya. After being twice unlucky, it looks like finally she found her Mr. Right. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the actress from all quarters. Not much is known about Rahul Nagal. Also Read - Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dancing with her BFF Rashami Desai on 'Paani Paani' song is what the perfect Bachelorette parties are all about – watch video

He is from Delhi. Well, Shraddha Arya is also a Delhiite by birth. She has family there. This is a season of weddings. We will soon have the marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The actress had her bachelorette last night. We wish Shraddha and Rahul a lifetime of happiness and companionship. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's Bachelorette party: Bride-to-be looks sizzling in a short wine dress; Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar and others dazzle in black – view inside pics