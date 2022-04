Shri Krishna fame Sarvadaman Banerjee's workout picture is going VIRAL and fans are hailing his stunning transformation. Sarvadaman shared his workout picture on his Twitter profile and it has been receiving a lot of accolades from his fans. After seeing him sweat in the gym fans compared him to and are calling him Indian Sylvester Stallone. Sarvadaman's transformation is indeed commendable. In the '90s Sarvadaman was a national hero with his mythological series. He played the titular role in 's Shri Krishna and he become a star overnight. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook praised by Omar Apollo, Chris Rock reacts to fan cursing Will Smith and more

Gym time ? pic.twitter.com/0HxSx03OWu — Sarvadaman D Banerjee ( ?#Staysafe ) (@ItsSarvadamanD) April 12, 2022

OMG! Stunning transformation..from Lord Krishna to Indian Sylvester Stallone, wow ? — Ritesh K Srivastava (@ritesh_ks) April 15, 2022

Sir You look terrific. Great going ✌️??? — Varun Rampal (@rampal_varun) April 12, 2022

Yes.He continues to inspire us.Long live Sarvadaman Banarjee. — Jagannatham Y (@yjagannatham) April 15, 2022

@ItsSarvadamanD Respected sir can u tell which diet u follow ??? — Meera Mithun (@MirrorM19261305) April 12, 2022

Prabhu you have also super power — HIREN DESAI (@desaihiren29784) April 14, 2022

Just a few days ago Sarvadaman Banerjee shared his birthday celebration pictures and it was a fun family affair, his fans showered all the love and blessings to the actor on his birthday.

A few pictures from my birthday! Krishna's Birthday bash.

Thank you so much Man Mohan Sangar ji. Neeraj Agarwal, Meera, Mohit Sharma..ji Lekh Raj Thakur ,Anjali,Amarjeet ,Rajesh Jain ji & Family ..

the entire staff of Grillz Dehradun for making it so memorable... ❤️?#birthday pic.twitter.com/H9ewxfVxk2 — Sarvadaman D Banerjee ( ?#Staysafe ) (@ItsSarvadamanD) March 15, 2022

Sarvadaman Banerjee was one of the most popular actors of his time. He is also a National Film Award winner for his lead role in Adi Shankaracharya in 1983. It is reported that the actor is currently in Haridwar and teaches meditation there. Indeed the man is no less than an inspiration for all his fans.