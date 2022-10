Shweta Tiwari, who returned to television with Main Hoon Aparajita, celebrates her 42nd birthday today. Can you believe it, because we sure don't! Shweta Tiwari doesn't look a day over 25 any day and it seems she's just getting younger day by day. Shweta is a mother to two kids, Palak Riwari and Reyaansh which she had from two marriages. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress has faced a lot of difficulties in her personal life. And a lot of her personal life has been widely discussed in the media. Here's a throwback to when Shweta clapped back savagely at all those who talked about her second divorce. Also Read - Barkha Bisht talks about the struggle of being a single mother; here's a look at TV actresses who have been single handedly taking care of their kids

Entertainment News: Shweta Tiwari's married life

Shweta Tiwari has been married twice and both times, the actress has suffered abuse at the hands of her spouse. Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary first with whom she has a daughter, Palak Tiwari. She later met, fell in love and married actor Abhinav Kohli and had a son, Reyaansh. They had an ugly separation as well. Shweta Tiwari has been working and raising her kids all by herself. And amidst her personal struggles, a lot has been said about her divorce and how it would affect her children.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's post with her kids here:

When Shweta was told Palak would marry 5 times

Shweta Tiwari moved on from the unpleasant experience of her first marriage and married Abhinav Kohli. However, the two had issues wherein Shweta accused Abhinav of violence. When Shweta's second divorce came to light, she was told that Palak would marry 5 times. Y'all know how netizens comment on the posts of celebrities. So, while talking about her personal life, Shweta revealed being told that Palak would marry thrice since she got married twice. Shweta clapped back saying that it might happen that she might not marry at all. Shweta said that whatever she saw (Shweta's troubled marriages), maybe it changed her mind about marrying or maybe she can choose a better partner for herself.

Shweta also revealed that people advised her to not get married for the third time. "Will I ask them? Who are they? Are they paying for my wedding? This is my decision. This is my life," the Main Hoon Aparajita actress had slammed the naysayers.