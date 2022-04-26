is one actress who is quite vocal about the things that matter. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a few pics in which she’s looking really happy. She had a savage caption to go along with the pics. She wrote, ‘They- “Itna kya hans rahi hai..!” Us- “tere Baap ka kya jaata hai.’” Fans are appreciating the cation and the post. Many are reacting with heart emojis. Have a look at the post below: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian reacts after getting a big hug from Anil Kapoor; asks, ‘Aap mujhe Madhuri Dixit to nahin samajh baithe?’ – watch

Earlier this year, Shweta was involved in a controversy when she had said, 'God is taking my bra size' at a press conference. She later issued a statement and apologises. Her statement read, "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague's previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media. However, it has been completely misconstrued, which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of 'Bhagwan' myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large."

It further read, "I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people."