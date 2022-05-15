Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are the coolest mother-daughter duo in the entertainment industry. They both are setting amazing mother-daughter goals together by being the strongest support systems for each other. Palak and Shweta share reels with each other sometimes. Be it a dance one or a goofy one. And that's what happened recently. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram handle to share a HILARIOUS reel which also features her gorgeous daughter. Also Read - Andrew Symonds dies at 46 in tragic car accident; Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and more mourn the legendary Australian cricketer [Read Tweets]

Shweta Tiwari shared a reel in which we see Palak Tiwari asking the universe as to where she should focus her energies on. Shweta responds, saying "Folding your laundry,". Palak passes and asks to name something else. Shweta answers, "Washing your dishing." Palak passes again and the doting mother responds with another jibe, saying, "Washing your car." Palak gets frustrated with the answers and yells. It's a very adorable video and dishes out mother-daughter goals. "You Should listen to the Universe @palaktiwarii !" Shweta had captioned the reel video. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Meanwhile, Palak is all set for her big screen debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Palak has already become a sensation with songs such as Bijlee Bijlee and Mangta Hai Kya. Recently, the young actress opened up on comparisons with her mother. Palak talked about how her looks were compared to her beautiful mother. Palak shared that she would cry over the same but Shweta reasoned with her.

"Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons. I have heard comments like, ‘ Yeh aapke jitni sundar aur talented hogi kya?’ Since I look more like my father (actor Raja Chaudhary), I’d also hear comments like, ‘ Arre, yeh aap par nahi gayi’. I would punch my pillow dreading that my life was ruined because I didn’t resemble my mother (laughs!)," She told Etimes.

The actress added, "My mom would keep telling me that I looked better. So, these comments don’t scare me anymore and I take them sportingly because I adore my mother and hold her in high regard. I have learnt whatever I know about acting by watching her work. If people think that I am not up to that standard yet, I agree with them because I have a lot of work to do to reach her level. Hopefully, someday I will, but I would also ask them to go easy on me."