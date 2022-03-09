has always been vocal about everything that concerns her. The actress' personal life has been a topic of discussion since she had two failed marriages. Now, her daughter Palak Tiwari is taking baby steps into acting. She appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's video Bijlee which has become a superhit. While Palak is doing her best, there will always be people to pull her down. Social media trolling is at its peak and Palak has not been spared. In a recent interview, Shweta Tiwari spoke about how her daughter is skinny-shamed and people call her malnourished. Also Read - Ananya Panday to Nysa Devgn: These 5 Bollywood star kids are ruling Instagram with their sizzling hot pics

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari sets the temperature soaring with her pool-side clicks [PICS]

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari stated that it does not matter what kind of body daughter Palak has as long as she is healthy. She was quoted saying, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care." Further she added that she keeps telling her daughter that as she grows in age, her body will change too. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari too has undergone a massive transformation. The actress has shed extra kilos and is sporting a lean and sizzling look. She is being praised and how for her new avatar.