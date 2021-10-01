Shweta Tiwari has finally been granted custody of her 5-year-old son, Reyansh by the High Court. Reyansh had been living with Shweta Tiwari since his birth but in the last two years, several allegations were levelled against Shweta by her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli. He had also filed a habeas corpus case against Shweta Tiwari alleging that she kept him away from his son. In his petition, Abhinav Kohli not only demanded Reyansh’s custody but accused Shweta of being a busy woman and hence doesn’t have enough time for Reyansh. However, the court has dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta. But Abhinav has got visitation rights for a brief period. Now, Abhinav can meet Reyansh for two years in a week in their building premise, in the presence of family members. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari hospitalised; ex-husband Abhinav Kohli reacts

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Shweta Tiwari said that she is honestly satisfied with the judgement and this is what she wanted. Shweta also revealed that Abhinav used to follow her everywhere in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever Shweta travelled with Reyansh for her shows and create a ruckus. Shweta said that it was mentally exhausting for her and her child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at Shweta's doorstep anytime. She also mentioned that she never stopped Reyansh and Abhinav from talking but wrong allegations were put on her. "I had always allowed him the right to visit Reyansh. In fact, as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyansh on a video call for half an hour but I never stopped them from talking more because I understand. But that same person went on to paint me as a bad mother, someone who doesn't care about and is neglecting her child's health. I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what's wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that court dismissed that allegations, "she added.

Shweta also said that questioning her role as a working mother is questioning the right of every single parent who has to work for a living. She said, "He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh's whereabouts all the time. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh's stay."