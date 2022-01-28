Shweta Tiwari's 'bra size' controversy: Here's the God the actress was talking about

has been receiving a lot of criticism online ever since her, 'God is taking the size of my bra' was out. The actress was in Bhopal for the event of her upcoming web series named 'Show Stopper: meet the bra fitter'. In the video, one can see Shweta joking saying that God is taking her bra size and this comment of her spread like wildfire. She was called shameless and disgusting on Twitter. In fact, an FIR too has been booked under of hurting religious statement. She has been booked to clarify which God she was referring to. While you see the video carefully, Shweta Tiwari is not talking about the religious God but the character's name god who is a bra fitter in this web series played by . Also Read - From Shweta Tiwari's 'bra size' to Munmun Dutta's castiest slur: 6 TV stars who got into trouble for their controversial statements

The host of the event too in interaction with ETimes revealed that the bra remark was taken out of context and he explains, " I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh, who plays a bra fitter. I had asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different." To which Shweta said that now we are making God do this. "Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter. Matlab jump toh dekho...Meri bra ka size 'bhagwan' le rahe hain (Straight from God to a bra fitter...look at his jump...My bra size is being taken by God." We wonder if now things will be sorted and Shweta Tiwari indeed deserves an apology from everyone who criticised here. Do you agree? Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari 'bra' controversy: Salil Acharya, host of the event in Bhopal, sheds light on what ACTUALLY happened