Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary FINALLY relocates to Mumbai to spend more time with his daughter Palak

In March this year, 's ex husband and TV actor had met his daughter Palak after a long gap of 13 years. As we know that Shweta and Raja were married for some years before their relationship ended acrimoniously. Post their split, Palak lived with her mother Shweta and her grandmother. Raja recently celebrated his birthday with Palak and cooked some meal as well. The emotional meeting made him realize that he needs to stay close to his daughter to spend more time with her. He has now finally relocated to Mumbai and has begun looking for work to earn a living. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari posts proof of video call with Palak and Reyansh from Cape Town after Abhinav Kohli accuses her of keeping son away from him on Father's Day

"The meeting made me realize how hungry I am for my daughter's love. I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living," Raja told TOI. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looks smoking hot in strapless floral mini dress – view pics

He further added, "I have already started to work on my physique and have started auditioning for roles in TV, films, and also web series. I will do any role as this time my aim is not to earn money or get famous, it is to stay in Mumbai so that I can be more close to my daughter Palak and enjoy more such memorable evenings." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak sets the internet on fire with her photoshoot pictures

Earlier, Raja had praised Shweta for Palak's good upbringing. Palak was a little girl when Shweta started working on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is now 20 and looking forward to her movie debut.