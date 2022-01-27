Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in choppy waters. The actress had gone to Bhopal for an event associated with her web show. Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sourabh Raaj Jain were all seated on a dais when the lady said, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai". The statement is now going viral on social media. It literally translates into God is taking the measurements for my bust (bra size). This comment is going viral and how. People have taken offence saying it is kind of derogatory. The exact context in which it was said is not known so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty; Shilpa Shetty thanks the Raaz actress

Now, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra has asked the police chief of Bhopal, Makrand Deoskar to submit a detailed report on the manner. Those who follow the news will remember that he had led a political protest when the Madhuban song featuring Sunny Leone came out. He said that people took Hindu culture and sentiments casually and made songs that offended sentiments. The video of Shweta Tiwari is going viral and how on Twitter and other platforms... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat REACTS to Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra link-up; her thoughts on getting married this year

The actress has been involved in few controversies over the years but they have been around her married life. The latest one was when her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli said that she left behind an ailing son to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She said that she did nothing of that sort and the channel had offered to pay for her nanny and mother. Shweta Tiwari is mom to two kids, Reyansh and Palak Tiwari. Her daughter is making news for her Bijlee Bijlee video with Harrdy Sandhu. of late, her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan have surfaced. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers express anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' – 'She should call Karan Kundrra uncle then'