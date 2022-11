In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed in the gym while working out. It is being reported that he suffered a heart attack. He was then taken to Kokilaben Hospital where he was declared dead. Friends like , and others then reached the hospital to offer condolences to the family. He is survived by his wife and child. Now, his friend Vishwapreet Kaur has spoken about his death.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's friend Vishwapreet Kaur talks about his death

As reported by Hindustan Times, Vishwapreet Kaur revealed that Siddhaanth Vir was rushed to the hospital by his trainer. She revealed that she advised him to do yoga, however, he continued to gym. She also revealed that being an actor, he was under a lot of stress. Vishwapreet Kaur was quoted saying, “We don’t know much. We were supposed to meet today (Friday) after the gym. He even came to my place a few days ago. He is a very dear friend of mine. I used to tell him ki Yoga kar, stress kam hoga. He was my only friend. I’m in shock." When asked he was under stress, she said, “Which actor isn’t? He was under a lot of stress. This city is stressful.”

Over his death, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also expressed shock. Check out his tweet below:

This so tragic & sad.

The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink.

Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

Many TV actors also mourned his demise.

This is so so sad and heartbreaking #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi rest in peace brother?

Deepest condolences to the family??? pic.twitter.com/H4c9mxd4pi — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 11, 2022

Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti pic.twitter.com/VqKKtXjHc2 — (@gautam_rode) November 11, 2022

