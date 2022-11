The demise of model and actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi on Friday came as a huge shock to the fraternity. He suffered a cardiac arrest as he doing his workout in the gym. They rushed him to the hospital along with his trainer but they could not revive him. He is survived by his daughter, Diza and wife, model Alesia Raut. The Russian-Indian model took to Instagram to pen a note for her late husband. She wrote that he was the only man who held her hand fearlessly and looked after her life she was a child. She shared their first picture together from 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alesia Raut (@allylovesgym)

The caption read, "I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention, Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all." This was second marriage for both Alesia Raut and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. He was earlier married to a woman named Ira. His daughter, Diza who is 18 did the last rites of her father. Alesia Raut has a son Mark from her first marriage with Russian economist Alexander Yanovskiy.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's last rites happened on Saturday. Alesia Raut's models friends have sent her strength. Ninja Pinto commented, "He will always be your guiding light and his love will always surround you and everyone that he touched ♥️ We love you Ally," while Diandra Soares sent brave words, "The love that pours out of every word you've penned down ally. So much love, strength, divinity.... his love will always guide you all. You've been one of the strongest most brave women I've ever come across. So much love & power to you...May his soul rest in eternal peace." We extend our condolences to the family.