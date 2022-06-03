Siddharth Nigam opens up on his relationship with Ashi Singh; says, 'She is my....'

has a huge following in the general audience and social media. The young gymnast who started his career in showbiz with has become a household name with Aladdin...Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The hunk has also been in the news for his alleged relationship with Avneet Kaur. She was his co-star on Aladdin. He has always denied that they are couple. It is a known fact that Avneet Kaur and he are super close and do not shy away from showing affection for one another. Avneet Kaur was replaced by Ashi Singh on the show. Fans adore the duo of Ashi Singh and Siddharth Nigam too. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill pulling off sultry poses in the pool will make you scream 'Ooh La La' [VIEW HERE]

He told a channel that Ashi Singh was his closest friend. He said that Ashi Singh was a very important part of his life. He described her as his closest friend and said they kept on discussing their lives. Siddharth Nigam said that they talk about upcoming projects. It seems they were focused even during the shoot of Aladdin. He told the channel, "Now, we share about our upcoming projects. At times, I also take her opinion on whether I should take up a project or not." Some time back Ashi Singh had gone to Thailand for a holiday and dropped some lovely pics. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Jannat Zubair charging Rs 18 lakh per episode for Rohit Shetty's show?

In fact, the close friendship of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh did get people speculating. Some even passed comments on how the latter had forgotten her close friend Randeep Rai. Ashi Singh is known as from the cult show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Buzz is that Siddharth Nigam has been roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite and . Shehnaaz Gill and are part of the project. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Erica Fernandes and more – view complete list of all 12 celebrity contestants gearing up to groove