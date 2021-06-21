Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz to come back with a new project, confirms producer Anshul Garg

Fans of SidNaaz who sorely wanted a project of the two after Shona Shona are in celebration mood. Producer Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory confirmed that the two are coming together for a project. It seems the song will be sung by Tony Kakkar and it is a romantic song. Yesterday, celeb photographer Viral Bhayani posted some cozy edited pics of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He wrote that fans might not ever get to see them like this. Producer Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway and soon people would get new stills. It seems it is a romantic number. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This news has come as respite for fans who have waited long enough. Sidharth Shukla's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 is a hit. It is now streaming on MX Player as well. Shehnaaz Gill got back from Canada after wrapping up the shoot of Honsla Rakh. There is one more unfinished project, the song Habit, which is sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal. Tony Kakkar also hinted that unlike Shona Shona, this one will be super romantic. Well, fans will be on cloud nine. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of physical violence; makers choose #SidNaaz for Kumkum Bhagya reboot, Vikas Gupta tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Sidharth Shukla is elated with the success of Broken But Beautiful 3. His performance has got good reviews from almost every quarter. He played the role of Agastya Rao, a hot-headed arty theatre director who falls head over heels in love with Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee. Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill show overwhelming support to them and we are sure it won't be any different this time! Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as #Abhigya in Kumkum Bhagya? Casting director spills interesting beans about the reboot