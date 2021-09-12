BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Bigg Boss OTT
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
TV
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were meant to be; his tragic demise left their love story incomple...
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were meant to be; his tragic demise left their love story incomplete – these 9 videos prove their eternal romance
By
Russel D'Silva
Published: September 12, 2021 2:08 AM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1