Sidharth Shukla becomes the 'Most Desirable Man on TV' for second time in a row; beats Parth Samthaan, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni and others

Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular TV star, Sidharth Shukla, who recently made his OTT debut with the third season of Broken But Beautiful 3, continues to grab the limelight for all good reasons. After garnering great reviews for his performance in the web series, the handsome hunk has now topped the list of 'Times Most Desirable Man on TV' for second time in a row. Sidharth has beaten TV stars like , Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , Mohsin Khan, , , Varun Sood, , , , and others. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Ravi Dubey: Fans pick their male lead for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 – view poll result

Expressing his happiness of this title, the actor told E Times, "I like it! Who doesn’t want to be desirable? I don’t mind a permanent spot on this one (laughs!)." When asked what qualities in him makes the actor desirable, he replied, "You know, I would love to ask them what it is that they like about me. If you ask me, I would guess the no-filter attitude. I am who I am, take it or leave it! And I think that honesty is probably what people like the most." Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin gives boyfriend Aly Goni a welcome hug as he returns to Mumbai – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

The actor is currently riding high on the success of Broken But Beautiful 3, which also stars Sonia Rathee in a lead role. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Sidharth spoke about his most challenging scene in the show and said, “Honestly, it’s the scene where I was supposed to be playing drunk. There’s a fine line where one can either overdo or underplay in such a scene and I have never really played drunk in any of my past projects. Hence, I was a little apprehensive about getting it right but after we completed the scene, my director and team were confident that its gone well.” Also Read - Naagin 6: Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni and more actors we wish to see as the male lead in the supernatural drama