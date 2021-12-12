Earlier this year, the industry lost a gem in Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2 following a massive heart attack at his Mumbai home. His colleagues and fans were devastated with the news of his untimely demise and are yet to come to terms with his sudden death. , who has shared screen with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak, got teary-eyed while remembering him on his 41st birth anniversary. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill shares a picture without any caption; emotional SidNaaz fans say she used her 'silence to say everything' – read tweets

"We worked together and for me it still becomes difficult to process his death. (Just) day before yesterday, I was watching something on YouTube and suddenly his video from the last series that he did started playing on its own with that song. I remember him as a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. But that loss has really affected me somewhere," Jasmin told Pinkvilla.

She further added that Sidharth's death has left everyone with a message that life in uncertain and one should spend most of their time being the best version of themselves instead of holding grudges against each other.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth as a Toofani Senior encouraged Jasmin a lot while performing physical tasks. She is thankful to all the love and support that is coming her way because of the show. She said that her life has changed totally after Bigg Boss 14 as she opened up about battling rejections and self-doubt and her struggling phase.

has been the most searched male celebrity of the year 2021 that's slowly drawing to an end. He is followed by Bollywood megastar , who is the host of the reality show Bigg Boss, which, incidentally, made the late actor famous in his lifetime.