Sidharth Shukla, a name who still brings an instant smile to our face. Remembering the actor and not thinking about his Bigg Boss 13 journey is certainly not possible. Post Bigg Boss 13's win, a plethora of profession opportunities opened for Sidharth. However, all the happiness, fame and success were short lived when on 2nd September 2021 the actor left the heavenly abode after suffering a heart attack. As his ardent fans and loved ones celebrates his 43rd birthday today, we at Bollywoodlife would like to highlight what made Sidharth, an overnight sensation during Bigg Boss 13. He was vehemently bashed for his anger issues, loud tone, and rude behavior. Still, even after all the negative traits the late actor managed to win the audience’s heart. So, what was so special about Sidharth, let’s find out?

Sidharth Shukla: My way or the highway guy

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13, one can see that Sidharth Shukla was very rigid in his thoughts and approach as a person. He never used to mince his words just for the heck of it. Even if his behavior is hurting someone, he wouldn’t change his approach as he always was sure of what he believed in. Shukla was a very strong-headed person and due to this nature, he would often come across as an arrogant and hyperactive person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande praises Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz; says he stood strong against Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla: The One-Man army

He certainly was the One-Man army. The whole house would be on one side, and he would be on the other but still he would manage to fight and win every argument single-handedly. We still recall how during a fight where Sidharth was against all the twelve housemates, said, “Tum Baara k Baara log bhadd mein Jao. Mein yaha tumlog se Rishta bana ne nahi aaya ho.’- In the initial episodes he was kind of a lone wolf who fought with everyone be it Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai or Mahira Khan. However, never once it felt that Shukla can be overshadowed even if the entire housemates come together and stand against him.

Sidharth Shukla: An arrogant yet an honest man

In today’s world where honesty is fading away there was this man who knew he is coming across as a wrong person, but he chooses to be honest rather being morally correct. His fights, friendship, arguments never fake. Be it his short-lived friendship with Asim Riaz, his affection for Shehnaaz Gill or his troubled relationship with Rashami Desai, Shukla was a very honest and genuine person. In fact, he was probably the only contestant who didn’t budge down even in front of host Salman Khan. During a fight with Rashami Desai, when Salman Khan tried schooling Shukla for his choice of words, he very strongly explained to Salman that his words were straight and if she (Rashami Desai) wants to use in her own way, that’s not his issue.

Sidharth Shukla: The king of witty one liner

Sidharth was also known for his one liner. For instance, when a fellow female contestant said “Mujhe negative log bilkul pasand nahi” Sidharth reverted “To Phir aap apne ko kaise pasand karti hu’. In a heated argument when Asim Riaz said, ‘Mere Nazar mein tu galat Hai’ Shukla said, “Teri nazro se mujhe koi farak hi nahi padta’. All the one liner by Shukla made the audience fall in love with him in spite of all the negative talks surrounding him.

Sidharth Shukla: Contestants favourite Person

While he started the Bigg Boss 13 season with frequent fights, during his journey he made some beautiful bonds. We all have witnessed the love he shared for Shehnaaz Gill, he even formed a great bond with fellow contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and others. From being the most hated contestant to being the person who everyone used to rely on in the house, Shukla’s journey in Bigg Boss 13 was a beautiful chaos.

The way he showcased his true self eventually won the viewer’s heart. Yes, he was a man with flaws just like anyone but what made him stand out is he never for once was dishonest. Sidharth with his honesty won the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and became an overnight sensation. However, as destiny had it, after few years the actor passed away leaving everyone teary eyes. We miss Sidharth terribly. Hope wherever he is today he is still the same person fighting his way out with all honesty and integrity.