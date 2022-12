TV actor Sidharth Shukla rose to an ultimate level of fame with his victory in Bigg Boss 13. He remained to be the most popular contestant ever. Connected to him was Shehnaaz Gill. Their love story got etched on the hearts of everyone and together they came to be known as SidNaaz. But who knew this story would be cut short due to the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla? It came as a shocker to everyone that he passed away at the mere age of 40. Had he been alive, he would have been celebrating his 41st birthday today. Fans are already emotional remembering the late star and Shehnaaz Gill's recent post has added to it. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill plans to celebrate her guardian angel's special day in a big way [Deets Inside]

Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and shared a smiling picture of Sidharth Shukla. In the caption, she penned that she will see him again. On her Insta stories, she also shared an unseen picture showcasing their bond. One of the pictures has them holding hands. She also cut a cake on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary. SidNaaz fans are pretty emotional over Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to the late star.

Check out pictures and tweets over Shehnaaz Gill's post

#SidNaaz is a forever thing & #ShehnaazGill proved it again. The fact that she posted his pictures 5hrs after posting birthday cake pictures,says much about how badly she missed him. Idk why but seeing her story&post, for a sec I thought things might get back together for them? pic.twitter.com/b5jxpoJyeV — BiggBossReviews (@bb_revieww) December 12, 2022

It's not a fairytale it's a True Story where not just a king n queen #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill present but we all are living in that #SidNaaz Kingdome... Our world our sukoon our emotional attachment can never be fade away. #HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/BygNMHanLD — Vaibhavi_VB (@Iam_Vaibhavi_Vb) December 12, 2022

Truly, they shared a bond that will last for eternity. SidNaaz is for forever. You are being missed Sidharth Shukla.