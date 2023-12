Sidharth Shukla - A name that will never be forgotten. The Television actor who also ventured into films received enormous fame and was among the most loved celebrities. His stardom reached peak when he entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. He receive so much love from all that he became the winner of the show. He was called the Angry Young Man of the house but he had the most commendable journey. It is in Bigg Boss 13 that he met Shehnaaz Gill and their chemistry got everyone talking. Sadly, on September 2, 2021, a few months after his Bigg Boss 13 win, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last. He was just 40 years old and his demise shocked the nation. Today is his birth anniversary. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Labelled hyper, toxic still audiences favourite; what made him an overnight sensation during Bigg Boss 13

All the latest updates from entertainment news are now available to you on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Vicky Jain joins Sidharth Shukla and more contestants who got brutally age-shamed on Salman Khan's show; check list

Sidharth Shukla is trending on social media as all his fans are remembering the late star. From his time in Bigg Boss 13 to his old interviews, fans are remembering every part of his journey. While Shehnaaz Gill hasn't made a post yet remembering the late star, her brother has penned an emotional note on social media. He shared a picture that features him and Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 house and wrote that he feels blessed to have been a part of late star's life. He hoped that Sidharth Shukla is having the best time in heaven. Just like Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz also shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla. Post the demise of Dil Se Dil Tak star, Shehbaz even got a tattoo of his face made on his arm. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande praises Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz; says he stood strong against Sidharth Shukla

Trending Now

Check out Shehbaz Shukla's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is trending on social media as the audio of her song Sunshine along with Guru Randhawa is out now. Fans are in love with her magical voice.

Check out fans' reaction below:

Check out a video of Shehnaaz Gill below:

Sidharth Shukla is dearly missed by his fans but people are happy to see Shehnaaz Gill progressing. Shehnaaz Gill has now become one of the most loved celebrities in the country.