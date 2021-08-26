Bigg Boss 13 placed two celebrities from the reality TV show on a national map. It is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla was crowned winner of Bigg Boss 13 whereas Shehnaaz Gill became the second runner up of the season following Asim Riaz. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fandom increased considerably after their stint on Bigg Boss 13. And amidst them are SidNaaz fans as well, the fans who ship Sidharth and Shehnaaz together. However, there are a few who don't want them to be associated with each other in any way. And hence, they target the celebs individually. And that's what happened even now. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans SidHearts and Shehnaazians have been slamming each other and calling out the two celebrities in the process as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

It so happened that some of the Shehnaaz Gill fans had been slamming Sidharth and his followers and saying nasty things about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. There was also some morphing of images and all involved. The language that the fans were using was very terrible. When Sidharth came across the tweet, he apologized to the fans. He said, "That's disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me."

That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me … — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

A netizen called Sidharth saying that he has been selectively blind towards his fans who have been slamming Shehnaaz and her fans. Sidharth replied to his now-deleted tweet saying, "Well first check if I have or I haven't …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don't teach me … teach your friends thank you."

Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you ?? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

He later tweeted out asking fans to not blame Shehnaaz for all the hate as she has nothing to do with it. He said, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense .." Check out his tweet here: