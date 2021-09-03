Sidharth Shukla complained of uneasiness since the night before his death; slept in Shehnaaz Gill's lap for comfort

As per a report in SpotboyE, Sidharth Shukla had returned home around 9.30 pm at night after a work-related meeting. It seems when he came home, he complained of anxiety and uneasiness. Shehnaaz Gill and his mom, Rita Shukla were both at home. They gave him nimbu paani and later some ice-cream to make him feel better. Shehnaaz Gill and his mother advised him to get some rest to feel better. As per The Times Of India, Sidharth Shukla reportedly slept on Shehnaaz Gill's lap at around 1.30 am to get some comfort. When she woke up around 7 am, she found that he was in the same position. Also Read - Apart from Sidharth Shukla THESE stars from Balika Vadhu have bid us goodbye

When he was unresponsive, she rushed out and called all his family members. He was taken to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. According to Peeping Moon, Shehnaaz Gill called his mother who lives on the 9th floor at midnight. She came and rubbed some balm on him, and gave him a painkiller. They are saying that they felt him alone in his bedroom to sleep without the AC. In the morning, Shehnaaz Gill found him unresponsive and raised an alarm. Also Read - SidNaaz moments: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's endearing fanmade video will leave you teary-eyed

Tributes have been pouring in from all over India. Yesterday, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Asim Riaz, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gauahar Khan and others were seen at the late actor's residence. The body will be handed over today by the hospital authorities to the family. It seems the cremation will take place at 11 am. Also Read - What to Watch: Broken But Beautiful 3, Bigg Boss 13 and more – Series and shows starring the late Sidharth Shukla that fans can stream on OTT