Sidharth Shukla's demise is still a big shock. He passed away on September 2, 2021. It was a bad day for the entertainment industry. Sidharth had a massive and crazy fan following. Ever since he won Bigg Boss 13, he used to trend on social media every day. People loved his Bigg Boss 13 journey and called him the most deserving winner of the reality show. Bigg Boss 13 was an iconic season and got good numbers on the TRP charts as well. All the contestants from the show were super entertaining and made the show a huge hit.

Asim Riaz emerged as the runner-up of the show. He and Sidharth started off as best friends on the show. It looked like an unbreakable bond and they were a solid team together. However, things turned ugly after some time and the friendship broke. It was heartbreaking to see the best players of the show not talking to each other.

Their fights went so ugly that they became rivals. However, towards the end, things sorted out. The friendship they had earlier could not be back but they were cordial. Sidharth's sudden demise affected Asim a lot. He was unable to process the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no more. Though they fought a lot but Asim always had the respect for Sidharth.

Asim's bold statement

Today, is Sidharth’s death anniversary and just before this day, Asim remembered his friend during a concert. Asim who is an amazing rapper fondly remembered Sidharth during a recent concert.

He made a bold statement in front of everyone that nobody can replace him and Sidharth. He said, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place.” Take a look at his video:

View this post on Instagram

When Sidharth passed away, Asim was the first one to reach the hospital and support his family. He also had shared an emotional post where he shared a video of their bonding in Bigg Boss 13. He chose ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Mai’ song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Sidharth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me… I still can’t believe this, see you on the other side SiD.”

View this post on Instagram

Asim has done many music videos and songs after his Bigg Boss 13 journey. He has given hits like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and more.