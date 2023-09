One of the most popular television actors on Hindi TV, Sidharth Shukla was a favorite star for many. The actor starred in several popular TV shows, including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and won over the audiences with his charm and million-dollar smile. He also participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, both of which he ended up winning. Unfortunately, the actor left for his heavenly abode too soon on September 2, 2021, leaving fans around the country heartbroken. On Sidharth Shukla’s 2nd death anniversary, fans took to social media to pour in heartfelt tributes for their idol. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Contestants who were brutally age shamed on Salman Khan show

Sidharth Shukla fans pay tributes on his 2nd death anniversary

Taking to Twitter, several social media users poured in heartfelt messages remembering Sidharth on his second death anniversary. Fans also trended ‘Sidharth Shukla lives on’ on Twitter to mark his death anniversary. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill finally moves on from the loss of Sidharth Shukla say fans as they express happiness over her video as a bride [Watch video]

One user wrote, “Sometimes in life some days are very painful Kehne ko bahut kuch hai per lavz nahi mil rahe.. Love you forever, sending u lots of love blessings and peace.. @sidharth_shukla you a unforgettable part of my life.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has been betrayed and dumped in her relationships

Trending Now

Sometimes in life some days are very painful❤️‍??

Kehne ko bahut kuch hai per lavz nahi mil rahe..

Love you forever, sending u lots of love blessings and peace..@sidharth_shukla you a unforgettable part of my life.#SidharthShukla #Sidhearts#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/Zy83QWKRQQ — Sid ki Shree?‍❤️‍?‍? (@tanu_sidfan) September 2, 2023

Another tweet read, “Sidharth bro aaj 2 years hogye aap nehi ho hamare pass,, Miss you every day bro. Lekin hum sabke ke kiye aap aaj bhi jinda ho hum sab me yehape. Our love and support will always be here for you bro”

Sidharth bro aaj 2 years hogye aap nehi ho hamare pass,, Miss you every day bro ? Lekin hum sabke ke kiye aap aaj bhi jinda ho hum sab me yehape. Our love and support will always be here for you bro ♥️?#SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn

SIDHARTH SHUKLA FOREVER ♾️ pic.twitter.com/jbpH5Sh5ew — Om ?️ (@om6425757) September 2, 2023

“My tears naturally coalesce into patterns that look like.. Your name, for how sadness could be like anything but your absence ? as our lives would never be the same without you,” read another tweet.

My tears naturally coalesce into patterns that look like..

Your name, for how sadness could be like anything but your absence ?

as our lives would never be the same without you ??#SidharthShukla #SidHearts#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/r9Vxb1YvW0 — Abhijit NaiR (@AN___EnigMa) September 2, 2023

Another user wrote, “2nd Sept. Black Day. It's been 2yrs& it still hurts You r missed every single day. You'll be always with us in our hearts SidBhai stay happy & blessed wherever you are.Missing you.”

2nd Sept. Black Day.

It's been 2yrs& it still hurts You r missed every single day. You'll be always with us in our hearts SidBhai stay happy & blessed wherever you are.Missing you ?#SidharthShukla@sidharth_shukla #सिद्धार्थशुक्ला #SidHearts

SIDHARTH SHUKLA FOREVER ♾️?? pic.twitter.com/EcBvqR8Kg5 — kamaljeet (@jeetkamal70) September 2, 2023

Sidharth Shukla reportedly passed away on September 2, 2021 after suffering from a massive heart attack. The actor was at home with his family at the time. He was last seen in reality shows just weeks before his untimely demise.