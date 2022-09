Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise caused grief to millions. But the biggest void is being felt by his family and close one. It is a known fact that Shehnaaz Gill was very close to her. The distraught images of Shehnaaz Gill from his funeral left us with lumps in our throats. The subsequent three months were very tough for her. Finally, she got back to her feet and is now busy with multiple projects. From Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan to doing a tour with Sanjay Dutt, she is going places. Shehnaaz Gill is also focusing on her spiritual growth. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: When Sid-Shehnaaz Gill dropped one of the first hints of being a couple; set fans' hearts racing [Watch]

Designer Ken Ferns who was very close to both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill told us that she is someone who is very focused on self-growth. It seems she devotes good amount of time to watch videos whether they are related to singing, acting or general stuff. She wants to learn more. Ken Ferns said, "It is wonderful to see how much she has worked on self-improvement. When I met her for the first time during Bigg Boss 13 I never thought we would be friends. Like, we come from two different worlds altogether."

Ken Ferns also revealed that he met Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita and his sister some days back at a physio centre. He had gone there for physio when he heard the voices of two women talking at the reception. "The voices sounded familiar and I peeked outside, " he said. It seems the centre was the one that Sidharth Shukla when he got injured and needed some therapy. "I feel it is destiny that connected us. I will always be close to the family," says Ken.

Sidharth Shukla passed away when he was at his peak. It seems he had multiple projects lined up after Broken But Beautiful 3. "It is so painful. I really hope he is in a better place because we are not in one," says Ken Ferns.