Sidharth Shukla was a big name in the TV industry, but it was Bigg Boss 13 that made him rule hearts. He became the winner of the show, and later he had a huge fan following. The actor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 also received a fantastic response, and his fans loved him in it. But, 2nd September 2021 was one of the saddest days for the entertainment industry as Sidharth passed away. The actor's untimely demise left everyone shocked including his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants.

Sidharth Shukla's demise was in the headlines in the entertainment news for Koena Mitra was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, and recently, the actress opened up about the actor's demise, his special quality, and what she misses about him. While talking to Midday about how shocking it was for her to know about Sidharth's death, Koena stated that she remembers that she received a call from a news channel and was not prepared for it. The news left her numb and speechless, and she is still not able to process it.

When she was asked what she misses about Sidharth, the actress said that she misses his energy. She also called him attractive and stated Sidharth was doing great for himself and was winning hearts.

Further talking about Sidharth’s special quality, Koena said, “He always dropped naked truth like fire.” She added that she could relate to this quality of Sidharth. In the end, Koena stated that she truly prays for his departed soul and wishes lots of peace to his beloved family.

Tomorrow will be Sidharth’s first death anniversary, and we are sure his fans are going to make it special by sharing some throwback videos and pictures of the actor on social media, and the late actor will also be trending on Twitter.