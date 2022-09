It's been a year of the sad untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. The entire nation was shell-shocked by the death of the 40-year-old star. Sidharth reportedly had a cardiac arrest and was brought to death at Cooper Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai. Ever since his death, his mom Rita Shukla has kept herself busy with NGO Brahma Kumaris and spends time with the kids there. On his first death anniversary, the picture of the entire Shukla family along with his close friends have been surfaced online and left the fans with moistened eyes. In the picture, you can Rita maa standing tall and being courageous of all. Rita Shukla has taken a path of spirituality after the loss of her only son. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: The last video of the late actor where he won our hearts with his 'Perfect Family Man' avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose (@sidnaazforever77)

The picture of the entire family goes viral, SIdNaaz fans are immensely missing the star a little bit extra today. While some fans are questioning the absence of Shehnaaz Gill as they very well know that the girl is extremely attached to the family and has been in touch with them even after the death of the actor. Shehnaaz had even paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor with song' Tu Yaheen Hai' and it become the nation's favourite within a short period. Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: The most heart-wrenching moments after the Bigg Boss star's demise that left everyone's eyes moist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Sidharth had become the nation's favourite star boy with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actor later was seen in the Broken But Beautiful show too which was a massive hit. Sidharth Shukla made his debut in the industry in 2008. The actor was seen making his Bollywood debut in 's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania along with and . After winning Bigg Boss 13 title, there were lots of opportunities waiting for the actor. But fate decided otherwise. Sidharth Shukla, you are dearly missed every day. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Koena Mitra on her late Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant's special quality and what she misses about him