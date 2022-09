It's been a year since Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode. His untimely demise had shocked his friends and industry colleagues to the core. As September 2 marks Sidharth's death anniversary, we take a look at his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, costar and ex-girlfriend had said about him post his demise. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra and more celebs who were trolled for using the late actor's name

During their stint on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami have had a lot of fights. However, their love-hate relationship also gave us a glimpse of their loving chemistry and the kind of comfort they had with each other. They had worked together in Dil Se Dil Tak and soon there rumours of their brewing romance.

After learning about Sidharth's demise, Rashami was completely heartbroken. The actress, who had never comprised her professional commitments despite experiencing a lot of hard time in her life, cancelled all the promotions of her music video after she got the news of Sidharth's demise.

Recalling how Sidharth was special to her, Rashami had told TOI, "Sidharth was special, no doubt we fought, we had our issues but at the end of the day there was a good friendship and we cared for each other. I can say much but this time I couldn't keep going. I planned to not be part of any promotion activities for the song. I am lucky that our producer Shahzeb Azad understood my situation and allowed me to grieve."

On December 12 last year, Salman Khan remembered Sidharth while hosting Bigg Boss 15. "Today is the birthday of a Bigg Boss winner who is no longer among us. So, today's episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day," the Dabangg Khan had said.