Sidharth Shukla, one of the biggest names of Television industry, is no more. The Balika Vadhu actor who reached news heights of popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack. The actor was at home when he breathed his last. He was taken to Cooper Hospital and doctors declared him dead, say reports. With Sidharth Shukla, one name that has stayed connected since Bigg Boss 13 is of Shehnaaz Gill. Their chemistry and bond made quite a noise among the audience. And post demise, Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly heartbroken.

To SpotboyE, her father Santokh Singh Sukh spoke about Shehnaaz Gill's condition. He stated that his daughter is not doing fine and her brother Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be by her side. The father said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later." He also stated that he cannot believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened," he was quoted saying.

Several reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill left shoot upon hearing about Sidharth Shukla's sudden death. The actor was only 40-year-old and had several projects lined up. He was to be seen in Alt Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3.

Many of his friends from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Kushal Tandon, Vindu Dara Singh, Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Koena Mitra, Kapil Sharma, and others expressed shock and grief over his death on social media.

Heart heartfelt condolences with Sidharth Shukla's family.