Sidharth Shukla fans are upset; trend #SidharthKaBBB3 – Here’s why

It is still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. The actor's last project was the web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. The series had received a fantastic response and Sidharth's performance in it was loved by one and all. Well, recently, #SidharthKaBBB3 started trending on social media as fans of Sidharth are upset with the platform Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on, and the reason behind it is their recent social media post.

The platform took to Twitter to share a promo of Broken But Beautiful 3, but they only tagged the lead actress, Sonia Rathee, and Sidharth's name was also not mentioned in the tweet. This has made the late actor's fans upset.

A fan of the actor wrote, "I know today is Sunday and it's Father's day but something has really upset me and i want to share with those who are on my #SidNaaz journey #BrokenButBeautiful3 is very special to me n for a Platform to totally sidelined him again is NOT FAIR." Check out other tweets below…

I know today is Sunday and it's Father's day but something has really upset me and i want to share with those who are on my #SidNaaz journey #BrokenButBeautiful3 is very special to me n for a Platform to totally sidelined him again is NOT FAIR #SidharthKaBBB3#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/yx4cFVJ7yb — sal (@navion1990) June 19, 2022

These whole series was being watched by everyone just because @sidharth_shukla was in there. Remember....!!

You got the maximum views just because #SidharthShukla was there. Plz guys use the tagline #SidharthKaBBB3#AgastyaRao https://t.co/fQsfpsMT5E — TAnzIDa :) kahane SidNaaz ke !*.. (@TA_khaneSidNaaz) June 19, 2022

Sidharth was one of the biggest names in the television industry. He was a part of many successful shows, and also won Bigg Boss season 13. In the reality show, his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill had become the talk of the town. Sidharth’s demise had affected Shenaaz a lot, but the actress came out strong.

At the finale of Bigg Boss 15, the actress had also given a tribute to Sidharth, and on meeting , she had become quite emotional. Even Salman had tears in his eyes.