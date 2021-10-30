Sidharth Shukla left us in most tragic circumstances on September 2, 2021. Fans are yet to get over the shocking and untimely demise of the actor who was riding on the wave of success. His partner, Shehnaaz Gill just released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been sung by her. It has got good reviews from everyone. People became very emotional seeing the video that highlights her pain after his demise. Now, Amit Tandon has announced a cover of Sidharth Shukla's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. This has upset Sidharth Shukla's fans immensely. They have called out the singer having that his death should not be taken as an opportunity to 'chase clout and encash upon'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's unreleased song gets leaked, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble reveals she is in love and more
It is not only Amit Tandon who is facing flak from his fans. People are also upset on seeing how Shehnaaz Gill's song is being promoted aggressively on every platform. They feel such activities is something that is totally not in sync with how Sidharth Shukla was as a person. Check out the angry tweets here...
The fans are also against the reels and paid promotions being done for the song, Tu Yaheen Hai. Now, Jaan Kumar Sanu is also coming out with a song that is a tribute for SidNaaz. Some people are saying they do not wish his name to be 'mocked' like that of Sushant Singh Rajput. Do you feel that people are just playing with people's sentiments here?
