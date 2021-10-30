Sidharth Shukla left us in most tragic circumstances on September 2, 2021. Fans are yet to get over the shocking and untimely demise of the actor who was riding on the wave of success. His partner, Shehnaaz Gill just released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been sung by her. It has got good reviews from everyone. People became very emotional seeing the video that highlights her pain after his demise. Now, Amit Tandon has announced a cover of Sidharth Shukla's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. This has upset Sidharth Shukla's fans immensely. They have called out the singer having that his death should not be taken as an opportunity to 'chase clout and encash upon'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's unreleased song gets leaked, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble reveals she is in love and more

It is not only Amit Tandon who is facing flak from his fans. People are also upset on seeing how Shehnaaz Gill's song is being promoted aggressively on every platform. They feel such activities is something that is totally not in sync with how Sidharth Shukla was as a person. Check out the angry tweets here...

Hey @ishehnaaz_gill will you make a tribute video for your blood relations also when they will pass?

Will you update the thumbnail of 10M views in that MV for them also? Will other celebs will promote that video also like they did for #SidharthShukla?

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Prem (SidHearts ?) (@PremSha23719235) October 30, 2021

Trends now don't look nice as our man isn't here This trend is meaningful and should send strong message to Jaan sanu, Amit Tandon and Sana or her team To not use Sidharth's name for personal gains or fame STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Y on Earth! (@Alpha20_) October 30, 2021

A sensible shipper, while may appreciate her for it Should be questioning her for thumbnails and reel promotions + They should not encourage the likes of Amit Tandon who only did bad to Sid while he was alive Disgusting they r supporting them! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Y on Earth! (@Alpha20_) October 30, 2021

He doesn’t have fans. He has a huge extended family of his hearts. We won’t leave his side no matter what. You know the weight his name carries & you use it for your benifit. Stop monetising his death. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Cintila Sidheart (@CintilaSidheart) October 30, 2021

Mindset is disaster Hypocrites all around

I couldn't take this once I saw How can a person indulge himself in doing this? For what? Do your own work. Earn money for entertainment ? Don't you dare take his name . Ever! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/bO18EpCMrM — Sᴜᴄʜɪ ? (SɪᴅHᴇᴀʀᴛ)? (@Suchisri2) October 30, 2021

A tribute is something which portrays happy memories of a person. It is supposed to provide Sukoon to people. Remembering him, his happy times, his achievements, his work etc. And how tf making reels and paid promotion come up in a tribute. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — MyPov (@mypov11) October 30, 2021

The fans are also against the reels and paid promotions being done for the song, Tu Yaheen Hai. Now, Jaan Kumar Sanu is also coming out with a song that is a tribute for SidNaaz. Some people are saying they do not wish his name to be 'mocked' like that of Sushant Singh Rajput. Do you feel that people are just playing with people's sentiments here?