It has been more than two years since Sidharth Shukla passed away. But his fans remember him on an almost daily basis. The winner of Bigg Boss 13 had hit superstardom after the show. Sidharth Shukla's fans were left in shock and pain after his untimely demise due to a cardiac arrest. After this death, Shehnaaz Gill stayed away from the media for a really long time. Friends spoke about how distraught she had become post his death. In the past one year, she has picked up the pieces of her life, and is doing really well. Also Read - Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka: Simba Nagpal to enter the show as Shivangi Joshi's love interest? Here's what we know

Thank You For Coming, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to clash with Mission Raniganj on October 6, 2023. They had gone for the promotions of their movie on the sets of Barsatein. Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and other girls were seen with Kushal Tandon. He has posted his pics and fun moments with them. Shivangi Joshi was missing from the pic though. Also Read - Barsatein jodi Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon aka ArAnsh's crackling chemistry will set your screens on fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANDON (@therealkushaltandon)

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a heart after he posted the pic. Fans of Sidharth Shukla have showered love. They remembered Kushal Tandon's wonderful words for Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss 13. The Barsatein star was very close to Sidharth Shukla. He supported him throughout his tenure on the show. Fans also noticed that the colour of Kushal Tandon's jacket in the pic matched that of Sidharth Shukla's tee when he had come for the opening of Kushal's restaurant in the city. Take a look at some reactions from fans of Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Barsatein upcoming spoiler alert: Aradhna, Sunaina are all set to expose Jindals, how will Malini and Viren Khanna react?

Trending Now

I've imagined their reunion in so many different ways, during happier times ofcourse (people who read KHTM will have a better idea). But this is what we're left with. And it's the acceptance that hurts, nothing else. But okay. Life came a full circle. It really did. ? pic.twitter.com/jgnJv1rE4l — A?? Sid? (@TheBiggBossGirl) October 1, 2023

"Dost Ki Jaan THI, HAI AUR HAMESHA RAHEGI" — ShehnaazSidharthShukla (@motibabykullu) October 1, 2023

Correct, it's the thing that constantly prick???? — Muskan bhalotia (@MuskanBhalotia) October 1, 2023

The pain and sense of loss is felt deeply by his fans every day. Every Bigg Boss contestant talks about his journey on the show, which was like a blockbuster movie in every sense.