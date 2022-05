Fans of Sidharth Shukla are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the late actor's entry as Shiv on . As we know, the first season of Balika Vadhu was a huge hit. The show is one of the best social dramas to come out of Indian TV in the 2000s era. He played the role of an IAS officer on the show. Sidharth Shukla and 's chemistry was very good, and fans adored the generous gracious personality of the character. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu film actually crosses Rs 100 crore today but falling like 9 pins; producers continue inflation game

The show also marked his rise as a star on Indian TV. He had done a show with Sony TV before with Aastha Chaudhary. This serial made him a household name across the country and abroad. Sidharth Shukla's stint on Balika Vadhu continued for three years before he decided to explore other avenues. He also did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa when he was on that show.

Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee made for a great pair on Indian TV. The actor left us on September 2, 2021. It is a tragic that both Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha left us so early.