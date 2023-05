Sidharth Shukla may no longer be with us, but his fans are carrying his good name forward. The Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor passed away in 2021, leaving everyone in a huge shock. Sidharth Shukla was just 40 and his demise plunged the TV world into a shadow. His fans still remember and celebrate him every single day. And today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Sidharth Shukla's fans have taken to their social media handle and have wished Rita Maa, as they fondly address her. Truly, Sidharth has the best fandom in the world. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill buys a brand new lavish house in Mumbai; here’s everything you need to know

Sidharth Shukla's fans wish his mom, Rita Maa, on Mother's Day in his absence

Late actor Sidharth Shukla will be smiling down from heaven to see his fans making sure that in his absence, his mother feels special. Sidharth Shukla's fans have taken to their social handles on Twitter and have been posting heartfelt wishes for his mother on Mother's Day. They have been sharing pictures and collages of Sidharth with his mom and writing down notes for Sidharth's mother. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s sad expression in these latest pictures make her fans worried

I Don't believe in western culture

Because Indians like Sidharth and us

Every day is mother's day

Every day is father's day

Every day is family's day#RitaMaa#SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn SIDHARTH SHUKLA FOREVER pic.twitter.com/oL7zr46gGU — Voldemort(Sidheart Forever) (@Sid73829358) May 14, 2023

We Love You #RitaMaa always & forever ? — Lovely sidnaaz 12:12 (@LovelyK1999) May 14, 2023

Sidharth has the most loyal fanbase ever. Happy Mothers day Aunty! ??#RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/KecJDgXhWH — A_AnkitForLife (@stan_shehnaazz) May 14, 2023

Oh wow #RitaMaa trending in Bangladesh..Can't forgot how much #SidharthShukla behaved like a cute child ?❤️when she came in #BB13 Miss you #SidharthShukla Love the Shukla family #RitaMaa ❤️? #SidHearts Forever ❤️♾️ https://t.co/NYe5AE1QoP — Aman Kr (@AmanKr782021303) May 14, 2023

It's always good to see that kind of love ...#RitaMaa is trending guys make it little more..#SidHearts#SidharthShukla — Kittu Yadav (@KittuYa06326041) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother's Day to a rock for her children, a steadfast and lovable force, and an unfortunate but truly inspiring woman who has captured the hearts of the world. You are admired and adored always ???✨#MothersDay #SidharthShukla ♾ #SidHearts #RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/vh4wQfoaHv — kamaljeet (@jeetkamal70) May 14, 2023

May u get all the strength definitely this day will be difficult for you #RitaMaa. — Maryratnam (@Maryratnam22) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother's day to #RitaMaa

Seeing her trending is beautiful feeling

Thanks#SidHearts #SidharthShukla — Shashi Ranjan (@ShashiR24461084) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother’s Day #RitaMaa. Lots of love to the Love of our Love’s Life his Queen and our inspiration #SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/w5vLothAjG — Indu dubey (@Chunmuncharu) May 14, 2023

HAPPY MOTHER DAY RITA MAA I LOVE YOU GOD BLESS YOU #Ritamaa #Sidharthshukla #Sidnaaz — Mala Singh (@MalaSin37922513) May 14, 2023

I alwaz seen u siddy as man of word's

D way u love #RitaMaa a benchmark u set tht all ppl get inspiration 2love mother like u does

U belv in action not word's & it's yr extreme when u couldn't hold yr tears

Bcz tht time I understand it's yr emotions like we all hv#SidharthShukla https://t.co/hoDtGL5RWq pic.twitter.com/RFJYZZ7Qa7 — ?Sushant?Sidharth? (@ShawMadhulika) May 14, 2023

Sidharth Shukla's special bond with his mother

Sidharth Shukla's fandom is truly the best. Every single day, they have something to remember the actor by. The cherished memories of Sidharth are living forever now. His fans are making sure that the actor's goodness and kindness live on. Their tweets are going viral in entertainment news

After the Dil Se Dil Tak actor won Bigg Boss 13, he opened up on how special his bond with his mother, Rita Maa was. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sidharth shared that he was the youngest of the three kids and hence, he couldn't play with his sisters. So, he would always tag around with his mother. Sidharth had shared that he couldn't go by without his mother for even a second and hence his mother would hold him with one hand and make rotis using the other hand. That's how she became his best friend.

Sidharth talked about how the demise of their father took away their safety blanket. But they had the strong support of their mother, who in herself is a force to reckon with. She became their rock and stood by their side and never showcased any signs of vulnerability. Sidharth shared that even when their financial condition was not great, she looked after them and the household and also fulfilled their demands.

Happy Mother's Day, Rita Maa.