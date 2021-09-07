Actor is being criticised ever since she made a Vlog of Sidharth Shukla's funeral and uploaded on her YouTube channel. Several celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Vikas Gupta, and others, without taking names, called out this insensitive behaviour of posting death visuals on social media as a way to mint money even during such grieving times. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is broken, devastated, lost... friends from the TV industry share what the actress is going through and it is heartbreaking

However, Sambhavna has now defended herself in a series of tweets and said that giving an insight of Sidharth's death to his fans through social media is not a crime. She added that she has not leaked any inside pictures or videos in her Vlog. Also Read - An inconsolable and distraught Shehnaaz Gill's last words to Sidharth Shukla at his pyre will tear you up

"We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside," she tweeted. Also Read - Gauahar Khan, Kashmera Shah, Kavita Kaushik and more TV actresses who tied the knot after the 'marriageable age' had passed

She continued, "& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there."

Arguing that making Vlogs is her daily job, Sambhavna tweeted, "And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing."

"Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill," she concluded.

Sambhavna also admitted to losing her cool and got into an argument with the police when she and her husband showed up at the crematorium. She was asked by the police if there were even supposed to be there. She said that she didn't like the way her husband got treated there.