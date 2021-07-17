Sidharth Shukla gets caught in the MIDDLE of online toxicity; urges fans, 'Please DO NOT REPEAT, let's be dignified'

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most hotly contested seasons. The winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys unprecedented fan following on social media. The handsome hunk was never active on social media but when he came out of the show he realised the kind of love he was being showered upon. Since then, he has been trying to engage with his fans by tweets. He is more active on Twitter than Instagram. But as we know, fandom wars seem to be a never-ending this, and it especially holds true for the top 3 of Bigg Boss 13. While they must be happy to have such a loyal following, the online toxicity is one drawback they did have to deal with. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's 10 pics that document her transformation from a Punjabi kudi to a femme fatale — view pics
Given that trolls can stoop really low, a fan tagged Sidharth Shukla about the kind of filth that was being spewed just in the name of fandom. The handsome hunk requested his fans to distance themselves from such behaviour and keep things dignified. Just check out the Twitter interaction below... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's stylist Ken Ferns REVEALS the singer-actress' reaction on first seeing the risque sheer dress and it's priceless [Exclusive]
When some fans pinpointed that they were also facing abuse, the actor said that he is concerned about everybody who says he is part of his fandom. He said he would love it if they maintained decency and used their energies in the right kind of pursuits. Also Read - Asim Riaz rings in his 28th birthday with Himanshi Khurana; check out pics of the warm house party
The actor had a successful outing with his OTT debut with people appreciating him in Broken But Beautiful 3. While such behaviour is commonplace, he has tried to deal with it in a level-headed manner. But we guess that some people just do not understand!
