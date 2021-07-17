Sidharth Shukla gets caught in the MIDDLE of online toxicity; urges fans, 'Please DO NOT REPEAT, let's be dignified'

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most hotly contested seasons. The winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys unprecedented fan following on social media. The handsome hunk was never active on social media but when he came out of the show he realised the kind of love he was being showered upon. Since then, he has been trying to engage with his fans by tweets. He is more active on Twitter than Instagram. But as we know, fandom wars seem to be a never-ending this, and it especially holds true for the top 3 of Bigg Boss 13. While they must be happy to have such a loyal following, the online toxicity is one drawback they did have to deal with. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's 10 pics that document her transformation from a Punjabi kudi to a femme fatale — view pics

Given that trolls can stoop really low, a fan tagged Sidharth Shukla about the kind of filth that was being spewed just in the name of fandom. The handsome hunk requested his fans to distance themselves from such behaviour and keep things dignified. Just check out the Twitter interaction below...

Was just listening a space, someone is saying #SidNaaz fd has only aunties and they are sex deprived bcs their husbands are not man enough and they are fulfilling their fantasy here Not to mention ,space was reputed one as per my some frnds Nut shell wht they think of women ? — Paltan Shashank?(Suru b'day ?) (@drshashsnk) July 16, 2021

Who ever said that would be really sick … please do not repeat that let’s be a bit dignified… even if we don’t like a particular sect of ppl .. ?? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2021

When some fans pinpointed that they were also facing abuse, the actor said that he is concerned about everybody who says he is part of his fandom. He said he would love it if they maintained decency and used their energies in the right kind of pursuits.

Mujhe har us insan se lena dena hai jo mujhe follow karta hai … aur main chahta hoon ke wo galat na ho .. wo sahi rahe accha bane aur life kuch accha kare — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2021

If that’s what you feel I doubt I could prove that any more that how much you all mean to me … you correct your own as you don’t want them to go wrong … at home doesn’t your family correct you … does that mean they don’t stand up or you mean nothing to them ..??? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2021

Tho wo nahi hona chahiyea…. Beshaq koi aap ko pasand na ho par thoda lihaz rakh na chahiyea .. aur jo yeah na rakhe wo galat .., lado agar ladna hai par uska bhi koi level hona chahiyea…. Haina ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2021

The actor had a successful outing with his OTT debut with people appreciating him in Broken But Beautiful 3. While such behaviour is commonplace, he has tried to deal with it in a level-headed manner. But we guess that some people just do not understand!