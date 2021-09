Sidharth Shukla last rites: Asim Riaz's pic sitting distraught in the rain will break your heart; fans say '#SidSim Forever'

It is with a broken heart that family members and friends have bid adieu to Sidharth Shukla. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. It seems it was his mother, Rita Shukla who lit the funeral pyre of her son. Shehnaaz Gill did a special pooja with the family members. One of the visual that is making us cry is that of Asim Riaz. We can see that he is seated at the crematorium drenched in the rain. He was the first to reach the hospital and the actor's Oshiwara residence. As we know, Bigg Boss 13 was an emotion. One of the highlights of the season was the equation of #SidSim. This tragic incident has proved that what they shared was too pure. Fans are also heartbroken seeing how #SidSim finally met in such tragic circumstances. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill performs special pooja along with the family for the late star — view pic

We can't understand the pain of this man from which he is going through now... Guilt for not meeting with Sid after finale night and when he met with him like this ?.. Feeling helpless ?? Lot of respect ? for you Asim. ❤?#AsimRiaz #SidharthShukla #SidSim pic.twitter.com/FQ6sKruatD — Noor ❤?? Fanboy ?? ✯ⁱⁿᵃᶜᵗⁱᵛᵉ✯ (@kau012011) September 3, 2021

End Of #SidSim era? But this bond will remember the best bond in BB History? Brother from another mother❤️ Sid you're still alive in our hearts?❤️#AsimRiaz #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/425QxyYt9f — Scout ? (@ImRealAsimian) September 3, 2021

Someone go and hug asim ..he always tries show he is strong ,but he is literally shattered ??

A bond neither bigboss understood nor the audience ..brothers for life #Sidsim — Gauri ?? (@believeinvibes) September 3, 2021

Everyone is distraught at how such a dynamic life was taken away from us at such a young age. Sidharth Shukla who entered the TV world after a very successful stint in the modelling industry won people over with his work in Balika Vadhu and other shows. We extend our condolences to the family of the actor...