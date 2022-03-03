Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September, and his demise had shocked one and all. His fans still find it hard to believe that the actor is no more. Sidharth featured in many popular shows like , Dil Se Dil Tak, and others. The late actor won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He had made his Bollywood debut with the movie , and in 2021, he made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has one SCENE that reminds you of Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Recently, Instagram added ‘Remembering’ to his account, and his fans have become quite emotional about it. #SidharthShuklaLivesOn is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings, Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's crying foul remark and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

A fan tweeted, “I can't see this .... Sorry Remembering Sidharth Shukla All little hopes have dashed today .... Why the hell I am surviving here.” Another fan wrote, “(Remembering) My king is always in my heart ok this also accepting , but our king is in our heart aur king hamesha King hi hota hai.” One more fan wrote, “Remembering is done to the person who is forgotten not to the one who lives in the heart.... & He's olwys there in My heart forever n ever...” Also Read - Lock Upp: Bigg Boss 13 contestant, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla breaks silence on doing Kangana Ranaut's show [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz Gill, who was Sidarth’s very close friend, was affected a lot by his demise. The actress took some time to get back to her normal life. A few weeks ago, she had come on Bigg Boss 15 finale to give a tribute to Sidharth, and Shehnaaz and Salman, both had got emotional on stage. The actress had also launched a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to Sidharth.