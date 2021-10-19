Sidharth Shukla makes a special appearance in A Day In The Life Of Madhuri Dixit-Nene video as she shares a glimpse of her busy schedule

The video showcases a depiction of the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene from Dil Toh Paagal Hai wherein Sidharth Shukla turns Rahul and Madhuri Dixit-Nene enacts her character Pooja on Dance Deewane 3 set.