It's been close to two months since Sidharth Shukla left this mortal world sooner than expected. His loved ones and industry colleagues are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise on September 2 following a massive heart attack. However, Sidharth will continue to live on through his TV shows, movies, music videos and his other works. Not just that, but the handsome hunk has also become a part of Madhuri Dixit-Nene's busy life.

In a recent YouTube video, Madhuri has given a glimpse of how her usual day looks like. From enjoying morning tea to her make-up and hairstyling, the actress has showcased what goes on between shots while being on the sets. She also gave a peek into her diet that includes tea, almost toast and egg bhurji.

Later, when Madhuri gets decked up in a sari and reaches Dance Deewane 3 set, viewers get to witness some of the behind the scenes clips of a special episode that featured Sidharth Shukla. It was the time when the actor had visited the show to promote his web series Broken But Beautiful 3 in June this year.

The short clips showcases a depiction of the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene from Dil Toh Paagal Hai wherein Sidharth turns Rahul and Madhuri enacts her character Pooja. Later, the two are also seen having sharing some goofy moments and smiles while they shoot for their respective parts.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased and unfinished music video Adhura, now rolled back to original title Habit, will be a tribute to the memory of the late actor. The song will feature Shehnaaz and Sidharth and will have footage from the last time the popular pair shot together for the music video of the song earlier this year. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the music for the song. It will release on October 21.