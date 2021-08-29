Sunday is here and it is time for some Instagram stalking. Our favourite TV celebrities had some amazing posts on Instagram. Sidharth Shukla, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna and more TV celebrities have aced the Instagram game this week. So without further delay, let’s check out the TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani's Maldives vacation with Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv will make you long for a break — view pics

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is the TV Instagrammer of the week. The singer often shares pictures on Instagram which instantly go viral. Recently, on Raksha Bandhan, Sidharth Shukla posted a picture with his youngest niece and it went viral in no time. This picture is undoubtedly the cutest thing on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared some sizzling hot pictures on Instagram. She wore an olive green strapless top and a pretty long skirt. She looked like a beautiful princess in these pictures and hence she is the Instagrammer of the week according to us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's Bepanah Ishq song released recently and the actress took to Instagram to share one of her looks from the song. She looked absolutely stunning in the outfit. She wore a blue jeans and crop top with a demin jacket. Her stylish looks can make anyone fall in love with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is enjoying her first vacation post son, Aarav Reddy's birth. She is in the Maldives with her husband Rohit and son. It is her son, Aarav's first vacation. Anita has been sharing a lot of pictures from their family vacation. Anita wore stylish swimwear and looked gorgeous. Her captain about self-love grabbed our attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's Manish Malhotra saree for Bigg Boss OTT's episode has grabbed all the attention. She looked elegant in a shimmery pink saree. Hina Khan's make-up and jewellery went perfectly with her outfit. These pictures have gone viral on he internet and fans are loving Hina's looks.